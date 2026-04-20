Wadi Degla Developments recorded total sales of EGP 5.6bn in 2025, alongside the delivery of 1,500 residential units, maintaining a steady execution pace of around three units per day. This marks the third consecutive year the company has sustained this delivery rate, standing out in a market where delays have increasingly weighed on buyer confidence.

Over the past three years, the company has consistently ranked among Egypt’s top ten developers by delivered units, reinforcing its position as one of the sector’s most execution-focused players.

“Our ability to deliver year after year—despite devaluations, inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions—is not about working harder, but about restructuring how we work,” said Raymond Ahdy.

The 2025 sales performance reflects continued momentum following two years of strong outperformance. “The past three years followed a clear sequence,” Ahdy noted. “In 2023 and 2024, we outperformed the market by 18% and 48%, respectively. In 2025, our growth aligned with the market—not due to weaker demand, but because of an inventory gap that required a strategic pivot towards growth without compromising delivery.”

He added that the company’s consistent delivery track record continues to bolster buyer confidence in upcoming launches, stressing that “we are not choosing between delivery and growth—we are doing both.”

As part of its preparation for the next growth phase, Wadi Degla completed a capital increase to EGP 2bn in 2025 and secured three new development sites with full regulatory approvals, strengthening its financial and operational base for expansion.

At the macro level, Egypt entered 2026 with GDP growth of 4.4% and inflation declining from 34% to below 12% over the past three years, marking its strongest economic position since 2019. However, renewed regional geopolitical tensions in late February partially reversed this momentum, with the Egyptian pound depreciating by around 10% within a month and construction costs rising by 20-35%.

Inflation, which had already accelerated to 13.4% in February, is projected to reach between 16% and 20% by mid-year, driven by higher energy, logistics and input costs. This reflects a pattern similar to the post-2022 devaluation cycle, during which the sector absorbed multiple rounds of cost increases.

Against this backdrop, the real estate market is entering a period of recalibration, characterised by rising costs, renewed affordability pressures and more cautious demand in the first half of the year.

Wadi Degla’s 2026 strategy has been shaped accordingly. “We have gone through multiple rounds of price adjustments and devaluations since 2022,” Ahdy said. “That experience has reshaped our planning approach. Our targets reflect the current reality, not in spite of the headwinds, but with full awareness of them.”

He added: “Egypt’s real estate market has historically absorbed such shocks. Demand does not disappear; it adjusts and returns. We are positioning ourselves to be ready when that happens.”

Building on this outlook, the company has launched its 2026 growth programme, targeting EGP 10bn in sales and the delivery of 1,200 units.

The expansion will be driven by four key projects: Vero in Sidi Abdel Rahman and OJO in Ain Sokhna, both launched in the first quarter; ClubTown Al Minya, its first project in Upper Egypt, scheduled for the second quarter; and Neo Parks in Mostakbal City, expected to launch in the third quarter.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

