Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Tuesday reviewed the status of the “Housing for All Egyptians” initiative and a new housing project for Egyptians living abroad, his office said in a statement.

During a meeting with Housing Minister Sherif El-Sherbiny, the prime minister followed up on the current projects being implemented by the ministry.

The housing minister reviewed preparations for the first offering of the second phase of the “Your Home in Egypt” initiative, which is set to be launched for Egyptians abroad. Registration for the 1,380 residential units will be open from Saturday, Aug. 30, until Sept. 4, with unit selection taking place from Sept. 20-25.

The second phase of the initiative will offer around 3,000 residential, commercial, and administrative units in three separate offerings. The first offering includes “medium and luxury” housing units in projects across several new cities, including New Cairo, New Alamein, New Minya, and New October.

El-Sherbiny noted that the initiative offers payment facilities and price discounts, with payment periods of up to 10 years and discounts of up to 7% on the total unit price. These features were developed in response to requests from Egyptians abroad.

The minister also discussed the executive status of the “Housing for All Egyptians” presidential initiative, which aims to provide suitable housing for youth and low-income individuals in integrated urban communities. He explained that the state has launched the world’s largest housing project for low-income citizens across all governorates.

Regarding this initiative, the minister noted that the reservation period for the second offering of the “Housing for All Egyptians 7” announcement, which targets low- and middle-income groups, has been extended by two weeks until Sunday, Sept. 14, to give citizens a full opportunity to apply.

On the topic of residential land offerings, El-Sherbiny said the ministry is working to expand the offering of various typesof residential land to meet the growing demand in new cities and to allow citizens to build their own homes according toregulations.

