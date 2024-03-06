Egypt - Roya Developments has unveiled The Big Business District, its newest venture in New Cairo’s 5th Settlement. This mixed-use development is kicking off with Cluster 1, featuring a mix of commercial, administrative, and medical spaces spanning roughly 38,184 sqm and a built-up area of about 90,500 sqm.

This initiative is part of Roya’s strategy to create comprehensive real estate solutions in key locations, marking a significant step in its growth within the Egyptian market.

The Big Business District boasts a diverse array of commercial, administrative, and hotel units, including a prominent facade of approximately 535 sqm. The project aims for a sales milestone of EGP 60bn.

Mohamed Adel, CEO of Roya Developments, expressed that The Big Business District’s debut mirrors the firm’s commitment to its bold growth plan. The strategy focuses on premier, integrated projects that offer top-tier services and are strategically situated to provide superior real estate offerings to both local and regional clientele.

This endeavour is instrumental in advancing Roya’s objective to rank among the top real estate developers in Egypt and the broader Middle East. The company’s success is bolstered by strategic alliances with leading entities and consultancies in Egypt, such as OBMI, YBA, Ace, Savills, and The Board Consulting, which contribute to its unique property portfolio.

Construction for The Big Business District is slated to begin with top-tier contractors in the first quarter of 2027.

