Egypt - New Jersey Developments has announced plans for a new EGP 50bn residential project on Egypt’s North Coast, named Jamila. The development is part of the company’s wider strategy to expand its land portfolio and create integrated,sustainable communities across the country.

The project, located 263 km from Cairo, will span 130 feddans and offer a range of residential units including chalets, duplexes, hotel apartments, studios, standalones, townhouses, and villas. All units will boast sea views and range in size from 75 to 217 square metres.

Jamila is scheduled for completion within three years, with handover expected in 2027.

In addition to residential units, the development will include a five-star hotel managed by Marriott International, a shopping mall with international brands, and a variety of restaurants, cafes, and shops. Residents will also have access to a range of amenities, including lakes, a clubhouse, a dancing fountain, a gym, a spa, swimming pools, and underground parking.

Girgis Youssef, CEO of New Jersey Developments, said: “The progress of our projects, Green Avenue and Jura Galala, along with the launch of Jamila, reflects our unwavering commitment to our expansion plan. We aim to further develop our growing real estate portfolio by delivering exceptional projects in key areas to boost the national economy, aligning with Egypt Vision 2030.”

The company is also making progress on its other projects. Green Avenue, located in the New Administrative Capital, is expected to deliver 530 units by the end of 2024. Handover for the Jura El Galala project in Ain Sokhna, which offers luxury hotel units, is expected to begin next year.

