Egypt’s real estate developer Mabany Edris has announced the launch of the Koun project for the first time in the North Coast with a total investment of EGP 6bn.

Koun is located in the North Coast, 201 kilometers from the Alex-Matrouh road in the West North Coast. Koun offers a diverse product mix spanning over 447,657.5 sqm.

CEO of Mabany Edris Mohamed Edris commented: “Every project we work on aims to provide our clients and their families with all they need. Construction is set to commence in the fourth quarter of 2023 and delivery of the first phase within 4 years, buildings only make up 15% of the project’s total area and the remaining space is made up of lagoons and landscapes, and the project also includes hotel rooms, clubhouse, and commercial area.”

Edris added that the North Coast is a well-known destination in Egypt and has recently experienced a significant construction boom due to the great competition between companies as well as the state’s plan to develop roads leading to the North Coast. This has resulted in the increased investment value of the area and made it able to attract more visitors throughout the year and not only during summer season.

Koun is the first residential, entertainment, and tourism project for Mabany Edris in the North Coast, it is designed into three phases with a mix of twin houses, townhouses, chalets, duplexes, and standalone units. The project is a part of the company’s plan to develop various projects that meet clients’ needs and demands in coastal cities.

The project’s consultant Ismail Habrouk said: “Our company always aims to enhance architectural awareness in Egypt and the Middle East by diversifying the modern architecture. What makes our project a one-of-a-kind is the fact that 100% of the units are waterfronts with a stunning area of lagoons that will give the feeling of the real beach.”

With more than 20 years of experience, Mabany Edris offers a diversified portfolio including residential, commercial, medical, and industrial projects that meet today’s clients’ needs targeting both individuals and investors.

