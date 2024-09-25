Egypt - Laverde Developments was among the first companies to invest in the New Administrative Capital, particularly in the R8 district, through its first project La Verde New Capital on an area of 35 feddans, where the construction progress has reached more than 60%.

Additionally, the company’s second project in the New Capital, La Verde Cassette, spans over 55 feddans and includes a commercial mall, residential buildings, and villas. The project is located on the Green River frontage and main roads, making its location the first distinguishing feature. It is also close to the People’s Square, Egypt Mosque, and the smart transportation network in the New Capital, such as the monorail. The construction progress in the project exceeded 65% so far.

Among its top priorities is the establishment of communities utilizing the latest technologies, with a focus on excellence and dedication to surpassing all expectations.

Laverde Developments offers a unique perspective on contemporary, multi-use residential living, creating an attractive blend of timeless architecture, sustainable landscapes, and commercial distinction. Additionally, it aims to secure green investments in the most strategic locations, with a deep-rooted vision and goals that adhere to the highest standards of luxury living.

Laverde Developments emphasizes high-quality, breathable spaces at its core, combining timeless structures, stunning natural surroundings, and entertainment that suits all age groups and interests while offering comprehensive services with the latest technologies.

Ibrahim Lasheen, Chairperson of Laverde Developments, stated that the company enjoys a diverse range of investments, which has maximized its revenues and strengthened its investment opportunities.

Lasheen affirmed that the real estate market is resilient and capable of withstanding crises. It requires creativity and the delivery of different concepts and diverse real estate products, which Laverde is executing in its projects.

Lasheen added that companies have faced many challenges and changes in the Egyptian market in recent periods due to global circumstances, such as the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and various wars that have impacted both the global and international economies.

“However, we were able, with distinction, to overcome these obstacles and inject more investments into the construction processes of our projects, with construction rates reaching over 65%. This aligns with what was agreed upon with the New Administrative Capital for Urban Development company and our clients’ contracts for both projects, to deliver a distinguished product of the highest quality,” Lasheen said.

He also pointed out that the company is studying several available investment opportunities in attractive investment areas that meet the needs of clients, as part of the company’s expansion plan. He explained that the company relies on various marketing tools, including marketing its products abroad by participating in international real estate conferences and exhibitions.

Property exportation is considered one of the main elements of the company’s marketing plan. With the implementation of the 2024 plan to export real estate, the company decided to participate in ‎the “Hazi Misr” (This is Egypt) exhibition, which was held in Dubai, UAE, last February, showcasing the La Verde New Capital and La Verde Cassette projects.

The company achieved great success through its strong participation in a series of international exhibitions, and its successes continue with participation in the Hazi Misr exhibition, set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from 16-18 May. The company targets Egyptian expatriates as well as non-Egyptian clients, he disclosed.

He further noted that the company offers strong promotions through flexible payment systems that cater to all customer segments, which has enabled the company to achieve more than 50% of its total sales from outside Egypt.

“The company always conducts a detailed market study before planning any of its projects, to meet various interests and requirements in the most integrated way. This includes selecting the finest global designs and luxurious interior finishes, while putting great effort into the aesthetic aspects of projects, such as the vibrant landscaping. Additionally, the company is committed to public health and the environment by providing the highest standards of clean energy and sustainability. The optimal choice of location is also key, as projects are situated in the most strategic areas, and the company is dedicated to building residential communities with a unique touch, incorporating the latest technologies to provide clients with a better future,” he said.

La Verde New Capital is the company’s first project in the R8 residential district, located on Green River frontage and main roads, over 35 feddans. The prime location is one of the project’s main highlights. The project is also distinguished by Andalusian designs, with the overall layout shaped like a semicircle to ensure optimal views and allow air and sunlight to flow through the units.

Additionally, the project features eastern and western sea-facing facades, ensuring that over 95% of the units have premium sea views. The residential apartments range from 135 to 313 sqm, while villa sizes reach 470 sqm. The commercial mall spans 9,000 sqm, with a project load percentage not exceeding 20%. The total investment value of the project has reached EGP 6bn.

The second project, La Verde Cassette, offers a villa model, comprising a total of 230 villas on 55 feddans. Circular lines were used in the design, creating a new vision for the project and its units, granting each unit privacy and distinction in design and services. This layout ensures that sunlight and air reach all units. The investment value of the project is EGP 5bn.

The company’s projects offer ownership opportunities for foreign nationals from various countries interested in investing in Egypt, making them attractive for foreign investments and helping generate foreign currency.

