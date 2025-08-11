Egypt - Jawad Developments is set to launch the second phase of its Hayah Residence project in 6th of October City, following the sell-out success of phase one. This phase includes the introduction of Hayah Walk Mall, a key part of the company’s mixed-use development in the heart of West Cairo.

Located near major roads and highways such as the Central Axis and Ring Road, Hayah Walk is positioned close to prominent commercial and educational landmarks, including MSA University, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Arabia, making it an ideal location for both residential and business needs.

Adel Abdel Jawad, Chairperson of Jawad Developments, highlighted that Hayah Residence is one of the company’s flagship projects in 6th of October City. The project reflects Jawad’s commitment to developing integrated residential communities built to global standards, blending luxury with practicality. The compound will offer a range of high-end residential units, including premium serviced apartments.

Abdel Jawad emphasized that Hayah Residence stands as a benchmark for real estate developments, aiming to create a fully integrated living environment that seamlessly blends luxury with essential services. He pointed out that the project’s vision aligns with the company’s goal of adding genuine value to Egypt’s property market.

The project involves a total investment of approximately EGP 5bn and spans over 42,000 square meters, making it one of Jawad Developments’ most ambitious residential projects to date. It is designed to deliver a comprehensive living and investment experience, combining the best of luxury and functionality.

For his part, Mahmoud Dawoud, Head of Sales at Jawad Developments, explained that Hayah Walk Mall offers a variety of fully finished commercial units, clinics, and administrative spaces, with prices for administrative units starting at EGP 96,000 per square meter. The mall will also offer flexible payment plans, including options for up to 9 years, making it an attractive investment opportunity for a wide range of investors and entrepreneurs.

Dawoud noted that the development of Hayah Walk will occur in two phases, with the first phase featuring a limited number of units. This phase presents a unique opportunity for clients looking to invest in a promising location.

The mall will feature a diverse mix of units across three floors: commercial spaces on the ground floor, medical clinics on the first floor, and administrative offices on the second floor. In total, the mall will include approximately 150 units.

All administrative and medical units will be delivered fully finished and equipped with air conditioning systems, meeting the highest global standards in design and execution. This will ensure that each unit offers a modern and professional environment while maintaining the quality and excellence Jawad Developments is known for.

In addition to Hayah Residence, Jawad Developments is also working on its flagship project, Val Plaza, a landmark mixed-use development that will feature 250 diverse units, including commercial, administrative, and medical spaces. The core construction of Val Plaza is complete, with unit handovers scheduled to begin in 2026, according to the company’s planned timeline.

