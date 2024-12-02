Egypt - In an endeavour to enhance its leading position in the Egyptian real estate market, the Housing and Development Properties (HDP) company, the investment arm of HDB, announced the launch of the “Westview Residence” residential project in the most prestigious and strategic location in the heart of New Zayed City.

It is the first cooperation within the framework of its strategic partnership with the New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA), following the remarkable successes witnessed by HDP recently through the launch of several projects in West and East Cairo, achieving great demand from customers, which confirms their confidence in the company.

For his part, Amgad Hassanein, Vice Chairman of HDP, expressed his pride in the fruitful cooperation and strategic partnership with NUCA. He praised its insightful vision and pivotal role in achieving comprehensive urban development in Egypt, as well as its ability to reach a qualitative leap in developing urban communities and launching many major development projects in line with meeting the aspirations and needs of various segments of customers.

He stressed the keenness of both parties to ensure quality and deliver units within 12 months, with 2025 set as the date to deliver them fully finished.

Hassanein explained that the close cooperation targets and develops the Westview Residence project in the heart of New Zayed City, reflecting a shared vision to provide a project that meets the highest standards of quality and excellence. This cooperation is not only a testament to HDP’s success in the field of real estate development but also reflects the confidence of NUCA in HDP’s capabilities and efficiency.

Hassanein stressed HDP’s keenness to provide a luxurious residential experience, a high-quality lifestyle, and unique and distinguished services. This is through the cooperation between HDP with the ECG consulting office, and the regional consulting office “Distance Studio Consultants”.

He pointed out that HDP’s strength and solidity as the housing and development bank’s real estate investment arm contributed to the company’s expansion in the real estate market.

In this context, Hossam Issa, CEO of HDP, expressed his happiness with the new strategic partnership and the launch of the company’s latest project to provide a real estate product with unique and exceptional standards that give it a competitive advantage in the Egyptian real estate market.

He explained that the “Westview Residence” project is distinguished by its strategic and prime geographical location. It is located on an area of ​​78 acres in the heart of New Zayed City and is connected to a wide network of main and vital roads such as the Cairo/Alexandria Desert Road, Dabaa Axis, Sphinx International Airport, 26th of July Axis, Mall of Arabia, Arkan Plaza, and Mall of Egypt. The project also includes a variety of fully finished residential units with different areas starting from 100-150 square meters, at competitive prices and payment facilities of up to eight years, thus meeting all the requirements of targeted customers.

He also added that the project aims to create a sustainable environment and an innovative modern life for the owners of residential units. All units in the project enjoy wide views of open spaces extending over an area of ​​50,000 square meters of natural landscapes, with direct views of water and green areas that occupy 83% of the total area of ​​the project, thus giving all units distinctive views.

Furthermore, the project includes a diverse range of services, facilities, entertainment and commercial activities that have been carefully designed according to modern infrastructure systems, commercial areas and a social centre that provides various social, entertainment and service activities and services, in addition to an international school. Issa stressed that HDP was able, in a short period, to achieve a prestigious position as one of the best real estate investment companies in Egypt and the Middle East, with its cadres who have distinguished expertise in the field of marketing and real estate investment.

