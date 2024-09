Egypt - Hassan Allam Properties (HAP) invested up to EGP 5 billion in real estate projects in Egypt in 2024, the company’s CFO Ahmed Nour-Eldin told Asharq Business.

Nour-Eldin expects the company’s investments to increase to EGP 10 billion in 2025.

