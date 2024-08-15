Egypt - Gates Developments has announced exceeding EGP 8.7bn in sales for its Lyv Ceaser Ras El Hekma project on the North Coast, within just a few months of its launch.

The company’s CEO, Hassan Nasr, said the project, developed in partnership with landowner Pibic Housing, features integrated residential, administrative, and commercial properties. He attributed the strong sales performance to collaboration with leading specialised companies, including Studio 5 and Prime Hospitality, which are designing and managing the Lyv Boutique Hotel.

Gates Developments has also launched the Esca Beach Club and opened the beach at Lyv, offering a range of leisure services. The project, spanning 206 feddans at kilometre 200 on the North Coast, offers a diverse range of properties, including chalets, townhouses, twin houses, and villas, with varying sizes to suit different client needs.

With investments exceeding EGP 40bn, Lyv is designed to meet the needs of various clients. The project boasts 400 metres of sandy beaches, lakes and water features covering 55,500 square metres, as well as swimming pools, children’s play areas, a club, a gym, and a promenade.

The project also includes 32 luxurious cabanas at the Lyv Boutique Hotel. Nasr stated, “The company has recorded remarkable sales of the ‘Lyv’ project… in collaboration with leading specialised companies.

Additionally, the company is partnering Studio 5 and Prime Hospitality, to design and manage the Lyv Boutique Hotel.”

The company believes Lyv signifies a new chapter for Gates Developments on the North Coast, particularly in the promising investment area of Ras El Hekma. Nasr added that Lyv is not just a remarkable real estate investment, but also reflects the company’s commitment to leading the real estate development industry and offering exceptional investment opportunities.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

