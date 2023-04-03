Dubai real estate market recorded 462 sales transactions worth AED1.46 billion, in addition to 77 mortgage deals of AED1.64 billion, and 23 gift deals amounting to AED44.52 million on Monday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 426 villas and apartments worth AED822.86 million, and 36 land plots worth AED633.7 million.

The mortgages included 58 villas and apartments worth AED403.76 million and 19 land plots valued at AED1.24 billion, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED3.1 billion.