DUBAI: Dubai real estate market recorded 408 sales transactions worth AED893.55 million, in addition to 87 mortgage deals of AED2.16 billion, and 16 gift deals amounting to AED26.98 million on Monday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 370 villas and apartments worth AED740.68 million, and 38 land plots worth AED 152.86 million, while mortgages included 66 villas and apartments worth AED327.98 million and 21 land plots valued at AED1.83 billion, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED3.00 billion.



