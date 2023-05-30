DUBAI: Dubai real estate market recorded 593 sales transactions worth AED1.86 billion, in addition to 122 mortgage deals of AED 595.16 million, and 26 gift deals amounting to AED247.18 million on Monday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 556 villas and apartments worth AED1.62 billion, and 37 land plots worth AED240.92 million.

The mortgages included 96 villas and apartments worth AED265.63 million and 26 land plots valued at AED329.53 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.7 billion.