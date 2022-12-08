DUBAI: Dubai real estate market recorded 626 sales transactions worth AED1.54 billion, in addition to 102 mortgage deals of AED702.39 million, and 49 gift deals amounting to AED270.94 million on Wednesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 516 villas and apartments worth AED984.97 million, and 110 land plots worth AED551.84 million, while mortgages included 77 villas and apartments worth AED253.45 million and 25 land plots valued at AED448.94 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.5 billion.