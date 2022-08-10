DUBAI - Dubai real estate market recorded 436 sales transactions worth AED971.4 million, in addition to 101 mortgage deals of AED1.38 billion, and 17 gift deals amounting to AED55.13 million on Tuesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 360 villas and apartments worth AED738.88 million, and 76 land plots worth AED232.51 million, while mortgages included 88 villas and apartments worth AED1.24 million and 13 land plots valued at AED147.64 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.4 billion.