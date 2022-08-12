DUBAI - Dubai real estate market recorded 508 sales transactions worth AED1.55 billion, in addition to 107 mortgage deals of AED879.54 million, and 10 gift deals amounting to AED29.32 million on Thursday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 406 villas and apartments worth AED786.55 million, and 102 land plots worth AED762.02 million, while mortgages included 82 villas and apartments worth AED587.99 million and 25 land plots valued at AED291.55 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.4 billion.