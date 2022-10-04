DUBAI - Dubai real estate market recorded 385 sales transactions worth AED 1.04 billion, in addition to 95 mortgage deals of AED 270.56 million, and 105 gift deals amounting to AED103.18 million on Monday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 360 villas and apartments worth AED817.43 million, and 25 land plots worth AED223.77 million, while mortgages included 75 villas and apartments worth AED176.86 million and 20 land plots valued at AED93.7 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.4 billion.