DUBAI - Dubai real estate market recorded 445 sales transactions worth AED 1.06 billion and 76 mortgage deals of AED 1.09 billion, in addition to 10 gift deals amounting to AED 23.91 million Wednesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 411 villas and apartments worth AED 929.83 million, and 34 land plots worth AED 133.98 million, while mortgages included 63 villas and apartments worth AED 856.87 million and 13 land plots valued at AED 236.68 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED 2.1 billion.