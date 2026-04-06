The Dubai real estate market recorded 47,996 sales transactions worth AED176.7 billion ($48.11 billion) in Q1 2026, a 5.5% year-on-year increase in volume and a 23.4% rise in value, as the property sector showed strong resilience in March.

A market report issued by fäm Properties on Friday reveals that the off-plan segment dominated in Q1, accounting for 70% of sales transaction volume and 71% of total value, reflecting Dubai’s ongoing pipeline of new launches from major developers.

Data from DXBinteract showed that the off-plan market remained strong in March, with 10,303 sales transactions amounting to AED31.2 billion, representing YoY increases of 5.4% in volume and 8.9% in value.

“The market continues to show clear resilience even against a backdrop of regional uncertainty,” said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties. “The investor confidence we’re seeing now is built on strong fundamentals, transparency and long-term growth drivers that remain firmly in place.”

Apartments led the way in Q1, with 36,428 sales transactions worth AED75.2 billion, a 10.5% increase in value. Villa sales transactions were up 17.9% in volume YoY to 8,261 deals amounting to AED59.1 billion, while commercial sales transactions, including offices and shops, soared by 69.1% to AED10.2 billion in value, despite a marginal 0.6% fall in volume to 2,048.

Meanwhile, sales transactions for plots rose 3.2% in volume YoY to 1,193, and by 14.3% in value to AED31.9 billion. The volume of Q1 mortgage transactions increased by 7.5% to 11,829.

In the primary market, the median price for villas climbed 35.3% YoY to AED4.1 million, while off-plan apartments were up by 3.1% YoY to AED1.4 million. Meanwhile, plots fell 23.6%, likely reflecting a shift in buyer preferences towards ready property.

A similar trend was seen in the resale market, where median prices for villas climbed 16.2% to AED4.3 million over 2025, and are now 35.1% above 2014 levels. Apartment resale prices rose 6.3% YoY to AED4.3 million, while plot resale prices dropped by 38.3% to AED4.8 million.

Mortgage transactions totalled 11,829 in Q1, up 7.5% year-on-year, with an overall value of AED59.8 billion, a 46% increase. In the resale segment, cash transactions accounted for 67% of activity, compared to 33% for mortgage-backed purchases.

The most expensive properties sold during Q1 went for AED422 million at Aman Residences Tower 2, while the most expensive villa was sold for AED350 million at Jumeirah First. Led by Al Barsha South Fourth, the highest transaction volumes were concentrated in emerging communities attracting buyers with competitive pricing and new off-plan launches. -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

