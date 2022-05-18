The Dubai real estate market witnessed an uptick in new project launches during the first quarter of 2022 as the emirate emerged as a favourite destination for high net worth individuals, including millionaires and entrepreneurs, following a successful handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, pro-business environment and recent visa reforms, according to a latest report.

The new project announcements during the January-March quarter surpassed pre-pandemic levels, reflecting the positive market sentiments. More than 20 new projects, comprising of over 6,500 residential units, were announced during the quarter that will cater to the growing demand from investors.

Prathyusha Gurrapu, head of research and advisory at Core, said several noted developers' projects are witnessing strong absorption, boosting off-plan sales and demonstrating Dubai's renewed investment momentum and consumer confidence.

“Coming off from historically low new project announcements over the last few years due to Covid-19 and dampened market conditions, recent quarters have seen a sharp up-tick in new project launches with first quarter of 2022 launch volumes surpassing pre-pandemic level, underpinned by the overall positive market sentiment," Gurrapu said.

New projects, branded residences

The real estate consultancy report highlighted some of the new prominent project announcements in first quarter and how the emirate continues to lead global rankings with the highest market penetration of branded residences.

"Beach Mansions in Dubai Harbour by Emaar, La Violeta by Dubai Properties in Villanova and Peninsula by Select Group in Business Bay are some of the new projects announced in the first quarter," Core said in a report on Wednesday.

In branded residences, the report identified Six Senses Residences on Palm Jumeirah, St Regis the Residences, Downtown Dubai and the Ritz Carlton Residences Creekside as some of the major projects announced during the quarter.

"With demand outstripping supply in key segments, we expect an upward trajectory in enquiries, transaction volumes, prices and occupancy levels to continue over the remainder of 2022, albeit with an interim marginal slow down during the summer months," the Core report said.

Rising population, business reforms

Ata Shobeiry, chief executive of Zoom Property, said that rising prices and demand have given a push to developers as they have come up with a new line-up of real estate projects in Dubai.

"Other key factors include the increasing population in the UAE and the latest business reforms, attracting overseas investors and business. The first quarter already saw the launch of several projects and delivery of 6,700 units. The rest of the year is also expected to follow the pattern with the anticipated delivery of 31,000 units," Shobeiry said.

Citing continued economic, social and visa reforms aimed at attracting FDI and residents, the report said relatively low levels of ultra-prime supply and rising HNI demand are one of the key growth drivers for Dubai's real estate.

In addition, the Russia-Ukraine crisis has been drawing liquidity and investments into Dubai from the affected regions. The Emirate offers competitive entry prices to foreign buyers and investors compared to other global cities, the report said.