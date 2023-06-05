Dubai's real estate market recorded 674 sales transactions worth AED1.75 billion on Monday, in addition to 104 mortgage deals totalling AED300.71 million, and 37 gift deals amounting to AED65.15 million, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 627 villas and apartments worth AED1.43 billion, and 47 land plots worth AED317.12 million.

The mortgages included 89 villas and apartments worth AED241.03 million and 15 land plots valued at AED59.67 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.1 billion.