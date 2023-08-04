Dubai's real estate market recorded 363 sales transactions worth AED809.25 million on Friday, in addition to 94 mortgage deals totalling AED1.14 billion, and 17 gift deals amounting to AED119.77 million, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 326 villas and apartments worth AED667.71 million, and 37 land plots worth AED141.54 million.

The mortgages included 83 villas and apartments worth AED1.12 billion and 11 land plots valued at AED22.75 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2 billion.