Diriyah Company, the developer of Saudi Arabia's premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, has announced the launch of The Chedi Residences Wadi Safar, that are set to redefine luxury living in the kingdom.

Designed by the internationally-acclaimed architectural firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), the residences are set within the breathtaking cliffs of the Wadi Safar district, offering a serene residential sanctuary that blends cultural heritage with contemporary design, said the statement from the Saudi deveoper.

The Chedi Residences Wadi Safar will feature 20 properties, including 16 four- and five-bedroom villas, as well as four exclusive five-bedroom premium villas.

Each villa is being built around the Greg Norman-designed Wadi Safar Signature Golf Course with uninterrupted views of the championship golf facility.

Diriyah Company pointed out that the villa owners will also benefit from seamless access to world-class amenities at the neighbouring 85-room The Chedi Hotel, which includes membership in an exclusive residents' club, along with exclusive access to fine dining, curated retail, spa and wellness facilities, as well as priority access to the Royal Equestrian and Polo Club, Wadi Safar and other exclusive facilities.

Each individual villa is designed to provide a seamless blend of luxury and cultural authenticity, offering a lifestyle that balances modern convenience with the timeless beauty of Wadi Safar.

The residences reflect a modern interpretation of Najdi architecture, incorporating heritage-inspired courtyards and walls that foster a sense of privacy, stillness, and connection to the natural landscape, it added.

On the new project, Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo said: "The launch of The Chedi Residences Wadi Safar is another significant step in offering a world-class collection of luxury branded hotel residences across Diriyah and Wadi Safar. We have already seen a fantastic response to residences that have gone on sale already, and we are anticipating significant interest for these outstanding homes when they are launched for sale later this year."

Stephan Schupbach, CEO, Chedi Hospitality, said: "The Chedi Residences Wadi Safar represent a proud milestone in our Saudi journey. In partnership with Diriyah Company, we are introducing an address that blends cultural authenticity with contemporary design and service."

"Limited to 20 villas, each residence embodies the pride of ownership, elevated by the timeless quality and distinction of the Chedi brand. At Chedi, we believe true luxury lies in feeling at home, and we are excited to bring our tradition of thoughtful service, refined hospitality craftsmanship into residences that celebrate cultural heritage while creating a genuine sense of belonging for every homeowner," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

