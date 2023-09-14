Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a leading global financial centre, has announced that sales of apartments in its unique residential offering, DIFC Living, will commence from September 20, 2023.

The first residential project by DIFC to open for sale, DIFC Living will feature over 170 upscale residences that embraces the future of living. The mixed-use development with independent, yet connected, residential and commercial uses is scheduled for completion by Q3 2026.

Leading global property consultancy firm Knight Frank has been appointed as the exclusive sales and marketing partner and will be responsible for the sale of the residences.

LEED ratings

The 186-metre tower adheres to LEED ratings and comprises 41 storeys, with 24 storeys devoted to residences, offering a broad mix of unit types ranging from one- to three-bedroom residences, and one- and three-bedroom loft apartments. There are also nine floors of commercial space with two storeys dedicated to co-working spaces catering to the phase three expansion of DIFC’s Innovation Hub, the region’s largest innovation community.

A defining feature of the tower is a high-end fine dining restaurant in The Crown, the centrepiece of the development, which will add to the Dubai skyline while enhancing DIFC’s value proposition as a leading lifestyle destination. The podium level of DIFC Living will also have a number of F&B outlets, which will provide residents with more dining options in a city that continues to witness a thriving food scene. Residents can also enjoy access to concierge services, private meeting rooms and lounges, a temperature-controlled infinity pool, gym, private cinema hall, kids play area and more.

DIFC Living will also be linked to Gate Avenue, offering residents and visitors the opportunity to experience the destination’s year-round family-friendly activities.

State-of-the-art living

Saleh Al Akrabi, Chief Real Estate Officer, DIFC Investments, said: “Today, how we live, work and unwind universally, and in DIFC, is constantly evolving. This demands a renewed understanding of the way we use spaces within our homes and workplaces, and DIFC Living is our response to this. The new development offers harmonious state-of-the-art living, commercial, and co-working spaces all under one roof, designed for our ever-growing international community.”

According to Knight Frank’s latest wealth report, prices of luxury homes in Dubai rose the fastest globally last year, aided by the influx of High-Net-Worth Individuals drawn to the emirate by numerous expat-friendly visa initiatives. Dubai continued to lead the Knight Frank Prime International Residential Index (PIRI 100) for the second consecutive year, with costs of premium residential properties in the emirate registering a 44.2% growth in 2022, the highest in the world.

“The launch of this new mixed-use tower will not only raise the bar in the region’s premium residential offering, it strengthens DIFC’s position as one of Dubai’s most high-profile business and lifestyle locations. Working with the DIFC team over the last several months, we are confident this debut residential project will prove incredibly popular with investors and end-users alike,” added Dean Foley, Associate Partner – Residential Sales and Marketing at Knight Frank Mena.

