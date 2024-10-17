Dar Global, the London-listed luxury real estate developer, has signed up Stromek Emirates Foundation to provide shoring, excavation and piling works for its key project - The Astera, Interiors by Aston Martin - located in Ras Al Khaimah.

A premium luxury tower being set up at an investment of AED900 million ($245 million), The Astera marks Aston Martin's first venture into interior design for a real estate development in the Middle East.

Set on the picturesque Al Marjan Island, the project will feature a mix of luxury apartments and villas, blending Aston Martin’s signature design aesthetics with Dar Global’s commitment to offering exceptional living experiences.

According to Dar Global, the shoring, excavation, and piling works are expected to commence immediately, laying the foundation for what will soon be a landmark development on the Arabian Sea.

Stromek’s appointment is a key milestone in the progress of 'The Astera,' a development that will combine iconic British design with cutting-edge engineering and craftsmanship, elevating the living experience for future residents, it stated.

"We are thrilled to have Stromek on board for this pivotal phase of 'The Astera' project. Their proven track record of excellence in shoring, excavation, and piling work perfectly aligns with the standards we uphold at Dar Global," remarked Ziad El Chaar, the CEO of Dar Global.

Stromek’s scope of work will focus on ensuring the stability and sustainability of the development's foundational elements. The firm's expertise will play a critical role in preparing the site for construction, ensuring that the project can proceed smoothly while adhering to the highest standards of safety and precision.

"This collaboration underscores our commitment to working with the best in the industry to deliver world-class luxury developments that will leave a lasting impact," he added.

