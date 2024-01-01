Damac Properties, a leading luxury real estate developer, has announced that work is moving at a steady pace on its branded tower, Safa Two de Grisogono, designed by renowned Swiss jeweller, de Grisogono, in Dubai with the project set for completion in 2027.

Revealing a phase-by-phase timeline on works for the project, Damac said the excavation and piling works have already been completed and substructure works were in progress.

Building on the success of Safa One de Grisogono, the Safa Two will be based on the 'Where Nature meets Luxury' concept comprising extensive green features across living units and public spaces, it stated.

The blended 80+floor twin-tower will boast exquisite designs by de Grisogono’s signature styles, with an underlying scarlet theme across the property, said a top official.

"From the beginning, staying true to the promise we make our customers has been paramount. Key to that promise is meticulously following our projected construction timeline for Safa Two, while ensuring we use the best practices across processes, techniques and materials alike," remarked Mohammed Tahaineh, the General Manager of Projects at Damac.

Amenities of Safa two will include a one-of-a-kind ‘Fog Forest’ at the crown of the tower featuring lush landscape and a manmade fog, surrounded by laser icon shows, featuring F&B outlets and a majestic observation deck offering expansive views over the Dubai skyline, noted Tahaineh.

"In addition, there will be an artificial beach pool on the podium level surrounded by palm trees set in a tropical ambiance, and a public elevated ‘glass pool’," he added.

