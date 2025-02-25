UAE-based Damac Properties is showcasing some of its prime luxury waterfront projects - such as the Couture by Cavalli, Damac Bay and Damac Bay 2 - at the ongoing Dubai International Boat Show, a premier yachting and luxury lifestyle event, being held at Dubai Harbour.

A leading luxury real estate developer based in UAE, Damac said these developments set an elevated benchmark for seafront living in Dubai’s most sought-after maritime destinations thanks to their prime locations.

These projects not only offer homes but also high-end experiential-seaside living to its residents, it added.

Designed for a discerning clientele who appreciate architectural excellence and the allure of waterfront living, these projects reflect Damac’s vision of integrating luxury real estate with the maritime lifestyle, said a top official.

"Dubai is synonymous with luxury, and our waterfront projects reflect the essence of this vibrant city. The demand for premium residences in Dubai continues to soar, driven by a growing influx of investors and lifestyle seekers,." remarked Amira Sajwani, the Managing Director of Sales and Development at Damac Properties.

"Our presence at the Dubai International Boat Show allows us to highlight how Damac’s seafront developments offer not just homes but immersive luxury experiences," he stated.

Damac’s participation at the five-day show underscores its commitment to innovating luxury waterfront living, a natural fit for an event that attracts high-net-worth individuals, yachting enthusiasts, and global investors, he added.

As one of the world’s premier yachting and luxury lifestyle events, Dubai International Boat Show provides an exclusive platform for Damac to present its most prestigious waterfront developments.

Couture by Cavalli, by the shores of the Dubai Water Canal, is a masterpiece of design, blending high fashion with bespoke interiors inspired by Roberto Cavalli’s signature aesthetic.

This state-of-the-art art development features private sky pools, wellness retreats, ensuring a lifestyle of refinement and tranquillity, it stated.

On the other projects on display, the Emirati developer said Damac Bay and Damac Bay 2 by Cavalli, nestled at the upcoming and trendy Dubai Harbour, offer a new dimension of waterfront sophistication, panoramic sea views with sky gardens, a private beach, ultra luxury penthouses, exclusive dining options, and a Cavalli-inspired sensory experience.-TradeArabia News Service

