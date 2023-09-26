The annual Cityscape Qatar exhibition will once again feature the popular Cityscape Talks, a content platform that focuses on the success of Qatar’s real estate sector.

One of the key focuses of this year’s Talks will be real estate’s contribution to the Qatar National Vision Program.

Visionary keynotes, insightful data-backed presentations, and impactful panel discussions will be at the centre of the three-day agenda as part of the 11th edition of Cityscape Qatar, taking place from October 24 to 26 at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

Cityscape Talks 2023 will begin with the opening keynote session - Qatar's real estate roadmap towards 2030 asking “How far have we come and where are we headed?” Looking at real-estate’s contribution to Qatar’s economy to date and the impact of the Fifa World Cup 2022 legacy on Qatar’s real-estate landscape, the session will feature future outlook and trends.

Sustainability and green buildings, digital transformation and affordable living options are at the forefront to align the National Vision Program 2030 with Qatar’s real estate strategy and the impact on foreign investment.

“Cityscape Talks for 2023 gives exhibition attendees the opportunity to address the obvious changes Qatar has seen this year and to look forward to sustaining both the demand and future needs for the real estate industry in 2024 and beyond. Burning questions for the real estate industry regarding finance, sustainability, regulatory changes and implications, technology advancements and more will be answered by regional and international market-leading voices to shape industry engagement, of which Cityscape Talks is the crucial platform for this important industry engagement,” said Alexander Edwards, Exhibition Director, Cityscape Qatar.

