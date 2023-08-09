Qatar - The 11th edition of Cityscape Qatar will be held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre from October 24 to 26 under the patronage of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani.

Co-located alongside INDEX Design Qatar and The Big 5 Construct Qatar, Cityscape Qatar gives attendees access to all three exhibitions for the very best in innovative sector insight, networking, and visitor benefits with a single registration pass, to the ultimate real estate, design and construction event in the Middle East.

Anticipating over 10,000 visitors, and showcasing more than 50 prestigious exhibitors, Cityscape Qatar features Qatar Airways as the official airline partner, with exclusive flight offers available for attendees. Confirmed exhibitors include; Qatari Diar, Barwa Real Estate, Qatar Sotheby’s, Mazaya, Sky Bridge, Global Migrate, Italian Trade Agency, Just Real Estate, UDC and international presence from Trafalgar Properties, Ray White, Bin Faqeeh and Regal London.

Unveiling the latest project launches, sector innovations and market developments, Cityscape Qatar brings together thousands of industry professionals, homebuyers, and investors, to explore opportunities, trends, and challenges within Qatar’s real estate landscape.

Real estate in Qatar has witnessed exponential growth, with demand driven by investors locally, regionally, and internationally.

According to a report by Knight Frank, residential property is the most popular class of real estate, at 37% followed by office space (33%) and retail property (23%).

Qatar’s real estate segment has been the biggest beneficiary of the $229bn invested in infrastructure in the run-up to the 2022 World Cup.

In line with Qatar's National Vision 2030, Cityscape Qatar will contribute towards the economic growth, social development, environmental management, and gender equality agendas via a strategic focus on the strength of international participants, delivering sustainability solutions and empowering women to invest in real estate.

For 2023, ‘Cityscape Talks’ returns as the “go to platform” for everything real estate in Qatar, to complement the exhibition and deliver unmissable value and insight to attendees and exhibitors.

Bringing together the brightest minds within the Middle East’s real-estate community - lively and insightful discussions around Qatar’s real estate prospects, industry's commitment to sustainability, the importance of regulation, investing in Qatar, and more, will take place across the three days.

Cityscape Talks will also feature the Cityscape WIRE (Women in Real Estate) initiative, with a dedicated panel and networking session featuring women leaders, their stories, achievements, and contributions to Qatari real estate.

“Building on the success of previous editions, we are excited to announce the launch of Cityscape Qatar 2023, with prestigious exhibitors, the latest project launches, and unique industry insight. We welcome the community to visit and discover the leading real estate offerings of Qatar and the wider GCC and join the conversation for a sustainable, inclusive, and digitally advanced future within the industry,” said Alexander Edwards, Exhibition director, Cityscape Qatar.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).