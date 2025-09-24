As Egypt’s real estate sector faces rapid transformation, strong demand continues to intersect with financing challenges, urban expansion, and the rise of new investment models. At the forefront of this evolution is Cityscape 2025—positioned not just as a real estate exhibition, but as a strategic platform to drive dialogue, innovation, and investment.

In this interview, Hany Khafagy, General Manager of Informa Egypt, discusses how Cityscape is enabling growth in the sector and outlines the opportunities and challenges shaping the future of Egyptian real estate.

Does Egypt’s real estate sector need more incentives to drive growth?

Egypt’s real estate market holds tremendous growth potential, but it does require more targeted incentives. These include improved financing mechanisms, streamlined property registration, and stronger support for exporting real estate abroad. Cityscape 2025 directly addresses these needs through initiatives like Cityscape Talks for policy dialogue, the Egypt PropTech Challenge to support startups, and the International Pavilion to connect with a broader investor base. These tools are critical in sustaining momentum and driving growth in key areas such as the New Administrative Capital, New Cairo, and the North Coast.

What is the significance of Cityscape 2025 for Egypt?

Cityscape is more than an exhibition—it’s a global platform that reflects Egypt’s urban transformation. It showcases milestone developments in cities like the New Administrative Capital, New Alamein, and the North Coast. More importantly, it positions Egypt as a top real estate investment destination, encouraging foreign investment and promoting real estate exports. The event also strengthens collaboration between developers, investors, and government entities, signaling confidence in the sector as a pillar of national economic growth.

How would you assess the current state of Egypt’s real estate sector, especially amid rising prices?

Despite economic fluctuations and recent price hikes driven by local and global pressures, demand for real estate in Egypt remains strong. The sector continues to be viewed as a safe and stable investment—by Egyptians, expatriates, and regional investors alike. New urban developments like the New Administrative Capital and New Alamein offer a wide range of residential, commercial, and tourism options, catering to diverse market needs. This sustained demand underscores the sector’s resilience and long-term potential.

How can Egypt capitalize on the current real estate boom to shape the sector’s future?

This boom is a strategic opportunity to build a more sustainable and innovative real estate sector. By focusing on smart urban planning, integrated infrastructure, and tech-driven development, Egypt can unlock long-term value. Attracting foreign capital, expanding real estate exports, and introducing innovative financing models will further strengthen the sector’s role in economic development and solidify Egypt’s position on the global real estate map.

Hany Khafagy

Has the sector become more resilient, or have companies simply adapted to new realities?

It’s a combination of both. The real estate sector has proven to be highly resilient, supported by strong underlying demand. At the same time, developers have adapted by embracing new financing tools and shifting toward more integrated, lifestyle-oriented communities. There’s also a growing emphasis on smart technologies, sustainability, and flexible offerings—all of which enhance the sector’s ability to weather economic challenges. Cityscape 2025 contributes significantly by showcasing these solutions and facilitating dialogue that helps align the industry with global trends.

Is competition in the sector pushing developers to offer more customer-centric solutions?

Absolutely. Intense competition is driving developers to become more creative and responsive. We’re seeing extended payment plans, more flexible financing options, and exclusive offers during events like Cityscape. These initiatives not only give customers better choices, but also help maintain strong sales activity—even in uncertain economic times. In the end, this competition raises the bar for the entire sector.

What are the key topics that will be addressed at Cityscape Talks 2025?

Cityscape Talks 2025 will spotlight the most pressing and promising issues in Egypt’s real estate landscape. Discussions will cover landmark projects like the New Administrative Capital and Ras El Hekma, while exploring themes such as property pricing, financing mechanisms, investment trends, and PropTech innovation. Industry leaders, developers, policymakers, and investors will offer insights and practical strategies to drive the sector forward.

What advice would you give to real estate buyers and industry players?

For buyers, the key is to assess your needs and financial capabilities carefully before making a purchase. Look beyond short-term offers and focus on long-term value. For developers, it’s crucial to design products that resonate with new market segments—especially younger generations—and to maintain pricing strategies aligned with real purchasing power. Flexibility, innovation, and a deep understanding of evolving customer expectations will be essential for long-term success.

