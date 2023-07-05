Saudi Arabia - Chapman Taylor, a key architect and masterplanner, has unveiled the design for Porta Jeddah, a mixed-use development coming up in the Saudi port city on a 150,000-sq-m gross building area.

On completion, the project, which is being developed by Saudi developer Al Akaria, is set to become an iconic landmark for Jeddah, featuring a wide variety of retail, F&B and leisure as well as a 150-key lifestyle hotel, branded residences and workplace amenities.

Unveiling the design, Chapman Taylor said it draws inspiration from the city's rich cultural heritage and includes elements that evoke powerful memories of Jeddah, such as the Makkah gate, the old port, Al Balad and the palace gardens.

The development is defined by a vibrant central plaza with a concept based on a journey through a sequence of themed plazas that are informed by the characteristics of Jeddah.

The garden plaza offers visitors a variety of al fresco dining options within a beautiful landscape setting, the water plaza showcases retail experiences alongside dancing fountains and interactive sculptures, and the entertainment plaza hosts a range of leisure activities centred around an amphitheatre for social engagement and curated events, it stated.

Olly Bradley-Barnard, the principal designer behind the project, said: "We are excited to be working on this ground-breaking project in Saudi Arabia, and we are confident that our design will create a high-quality destination that meets the client's vision and exceeds the expectations of visitors."

"It was important to create a vibrant and energetic design that responds to the needs of the city and its residents," he explained.

According to him, Chapman Taylor's vision for Porta Jeddah was to create a destination that had a deep connection to its context, one that captured the energy and diversity of the city and created a strong sense of place and authenticity,

Porta Jeddah is one of many high-profile developments that Chapman Taylor is working on in the Middle East, demonstrating the firm's continued commitment to designing innovative and sustainable developments that meet the needs of modern cities, stated Olly, who was last year promoted to the position of Director in its Dubai studio.

"The development will feature a gateway that characterises the project, embracing the central plaza and becoming an iconic architectural landmark in the city," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).