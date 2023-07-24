UAE-based developer Bloom Holding has announced that work is moving at a steady pace on its hotel apartments project - Bloom Arjaan by Rotana - which is due to open in Q4 next year.

Located in Bloom’s prestigious Park View on Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island and managed by Rotana Hotel Management Corporation, units at this key development range from studios to one- and two-bedroom hotel apartments with sizes spanning from 44 to 114 sq m.

According to Bloom, this sophisticated development brings together the best of a second home with a hotel experience in the form of hotel apartments, featuring a variety of amenities and facilities including a state-of-the-art fitness centre, ample green spaces, and a floating infinity swimming pool, located thirty metres above ground, on a bridge that connects the two buildings.

Residents can also enjoy the hotel’s main restaurant and a range of retail, food and beverage outlets which include several renowned eateries and cafés, it stated.

On the upcoming project, CEO Carlos Wakim said it will be mindfully designed to deliver the comfort of a home, along with generous living spaces, in addition to the conveniences of a hotel - including intuitive technology and professional services.

"Part of the vibrant Park View development on Saadiyat Island, it enjoys a prominent location in the heart of the capital’s cultural district and sits across from the world-renowned New York University Abu Dhabi," he stated.

"The strategic location of Bloom Arjaan by Rotana makes it a sought-after destination for university students, professors and their families, alongside the usual guests attracted by the Saadiyat island’s lifestyle and offerings," noted Wakim.

Also Bloom is offering investors with an unmatched opportunity to secure exceptional long-term value through this property, he stated.

"Bloom Arjaan by Rotana offers a developer-backed guaranteed return of investment of up to 8% over 5 years, which falls in line with our commitment to delivering unparalleled products and creating value for our customers," said Wakim.

"Our partnership with Rotana will bring a new offering to Abu Dhabi’s real estate and hospitality sectors providing high returns on investment in sought-after locations such as Saadiyat Island," he stated.

"Bloom Arjaan by Rotana represents the realisation of our vision to combine Bloom’s extensive experience in designing beautiful homes with Rotana’s deep understanding of hospitality to elevate residents’ lifestyles," he added.

