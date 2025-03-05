UAE - Bloom Holding, a leading UAE real estate developer, has announced the launch of Carmona, the eighth phase of its Bloom Living, its fully integrated and all-inclusive community in Abu Dhabi.

Named after the Spanish town, Carmona offers premium townhouses ranging from two to three bedrooms.

Inspired by the Mediterranean Spanish architecture and elevated by the comfort of modern living, the premium townhouses at Carmona will be designed to welcome indoor-outdoor living with elegant finishings, high ceilings and large windows, said a statement from Bloom Holding.

The communal areas within Carmona offer spacious courtyards as well as access to top-class amenities, providing residents with an exceptional community living experience, it stated.

The eighth phase of Bloom Living is scheduled to be completed in Q2 2028 with prices starting from AED1.9 million ($517,279) and attractive post-handover payment plans available.

On the new launch, CEO Carlos Wakim said: "Bloom Living is a testament to Bloom Holding’s dedication to reimagining community living and delivering outstanding results."

"The exceptional sales results we are witnessing with each launch at this fully integrated and all-inclusive community signifies our ability to offer best-in-class customer experiences and our proven track record in delivering thoughtfully designed projects," he stated.

According to Wakim, this launch builds on Bloom's legacy of introducing quality residential projects that meet the evolving needs of its customers.

"We are confident that this phase will see the same strong demand from investors and end users as our previously launched phases, which is a direct result of the distinctive appeal of Bloom Living," he stated.

"Those living within Carmona can benefit from a wide range of facilities available at Bloom Living, just within a short walking distance." he added.

The key features include multiple interconnected parks, pools, sports and recreational facilities as well as a medical clinic, a wellness centre and a supermarket.

Additionally, at the heart of Bloom Living lies a Town Center, a vibrant community destination that offers an array of exquisite restaurants and cafés available for both residents and visitors, stated Wakim.

"Our commitment to delivering excellence within the market is further exemplified by the early handover of Cordoba, the first phase of Bloom Living, which underscores Bloom Holding's dedication to providing exceptional value and exceeding customer expectations," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

