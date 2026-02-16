Beyond Developments has unveiled its first fully masterplanned project, Evermore, on Marjan Beach in Ras Al Khaimah featuring residential, hospitality and retail components.

Anchored by 250,000 sq m of landscaped open spaces, including a central botanical garden, Evermore is designed as a fully pedestrian masterplan.

Shaded walkways and green connections link the botanical garden to 3.5km of accessible beachfront, reinforcing walkability, wellbeing and human-centric living.

According to Beyond, the destination integrates residential, hospitality and retail components, including 1 million sq. ft. of hospitality and branded residential offerings, alongside a festival and events plaza, botanical souks, an F&B village and a continuous beachfront promenade, together forming a self-sustained cultural and leisure district.

Representing the opening chapter of Beyond’s 2026 growth strategy, Evermore signals a bold expansion Beyond Dubai. Conceived as a long-term cultural and residential district, the masterplan introduces a new vision for waterfront living, drawing inspiration from French classical elegance and reinterpreting it through contemporary architecture, nature integration, and lifestyle-led placemaking.

Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman of Beyond Developments, said: “Ras Al Khaimah is witnessing a new phase of development, underpinned by disciplined planning, rising global relevance and the long-term vision of its leadership whose support has been instrumental in enabling our entry into the emirate.”

“The new masterplan, Evermore, spans more than 7 million sq ft gross floor area with a projected gross development value exceeding AED25 billion ($6.8 billion). It brings together an exceptional coastal destination with world-class design, hospitality, and community-led placemaking. It stands as a defining milestone in our journey, marking our first expansion outside Dubai and first destination in Ras Al Khaimah, and reflecting our commitment to contributing meaningfully to the emirate’s urban, tourism, and economic evolution,” added Amjad.

Located on a prime beachfront plot opposite Wynn Al Marjan Island, Evermore occupies one of the most strategic sites within the emirate’s emerging Beach District.

Framed by open sea views on one side and Marjan’s future largest botanical garden on the other, the destination creates a distinctive setting where architecture, hospitality, and public realm spaces align seamlessly with water and greenery.

Abdulla Al Abdouli, the Group CEO of Marjan, said: “Evermore represents a significant milestone for Marjan Beach and Ras Al Khaimah. As the second-largest masterplan within our portfolio, it strengthens Marjan Beach’s evolution as a destination where lifestyle, hospitality, and nature come together to shape the future of the emirate.”

“We are proud to partner with Beyond on this transformative development, which will serve as a defining anchor for Marjan Beach and a key chapter in Ras Al Khaimah’s real estate and tourism growth story. This masterplan adds a meaningful new layer to the beach’s evolution and strengthens its positioning as a global lifestyle and investment destination,” stated Al Abdouli.

Architecturally inspired by the French classical design, the masterplan reinterprets proportion, symmetry, and timeless spatial order, through a contemporary lens, said the developer.

Cascading buildings are arranged to maximise uninterrupted sea and landscape views, integrating seamlessly with the terrain. This layered composition enhances daylight, privacy, and visual openness, while wind-flow strategies, shaded pathways, dense greenery, and pedestrian bridges ensure year-round comfort and seamless connectivity, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

