BEEAH has reported exceptional sales for Phase One of Khalid Bin Sultan City in Sharjah, its first flagship real estate development, with one residential node fully sold out during the launch event held at BEEAH Headquarters.

The buyer response underscores Sharjah’s growing appetite for sustainable, design-led communities and reaffirms its position as one of the UAE’s most dynamic real estate markets. Due to the exceptional demand, preparations are already under way to unveil the next phase of townhouses and villas soon.

With a concept masterplan by Zaha Hadid Architects, Khalid Bin Sultan City is designed as a model for next-generation living, combining net-zero-ready infrastructure, renewable energy systems, AI-enabled digital services, and sustainable mobility across seven neighbourhoods. Each district is linked by a lush, shaded central park that forms the city’s green heart, with jogging tracks and pools to foster community wellbeing and to promote health and recreation.

The Phase One release introduced more than 400 freehold homes in a prime area in Sharjah’s Rodhat Al Sidr district, which offers seamless connectivity to Emirates Road via Al Dhaid and Khorfakkan Road, making it easily accessible to all emirates. It includes a collection of townhouses in two-, three- and four-bedroom layouts, and standalone villas with four- and five-bedroom designs. Completion of the current phase is through 2029 with handovers in a staggered manner.

Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH Khaled Al Huraimel said: “We are proud to see this level of demand for Khalid Bin Sultan City. The response to our Phase One launch underscores how strongly the market is embracing Sharjah as a destination for smart, sustainable living. These results go beyond commercial success – they demonstrate a clear appetite for communities built on climate-conscious design, innovation, and human connection. With this project, BEEAH is establishing a new model for integrated urban development in the region.”

CEO of Real Estate at BEEAH Nada Taryam added: “Khalid Bin Sultan City is our vision for how the cities of the future should feel – where sustainability is effortless, design enhances daily life, and communities thrive. It is more than a place to live. It is a place to belong, to grow, and to be part of something greater. The strong response to Phase One shows that this vision resonates with buyers across the UAE and beyond.”

The city reflects Sharjah’s cultural identity while pioneering climate-smart, people-centred urbanism. The wider masterplan will include 1,500 homes, a landmark cultural centre, retail and lifestyle spaces, and public art integrated into green infrastructure. The villas and townhouses releases as part of phase 1were designed by the award-winning architecture and masterplanning studio TKDP (Tariq Khayyat Design Partners).

According to the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, the emirate recorded AED44.3 billion ($12 billion) in property transactions in the first nine months of 2025, a 58.3 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024. The upward trend continued into October, with total transactions reaching AED7 billion – a 54.1 per cent year-on-year increase. Khalid Bin Sultan’s City Phase One sales results reinforce this momentum and highlight the market’s growing interest in communities that prioritise wellbeing, liveability, and sustainability, said BEEAH.

