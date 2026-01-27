UAE - International developer BCD Global has broken ground on its first project in the Warsan district of Dubai, thus marking the start of construction on a freehold housing development aimed at mid-market and long-term investors, with one and two-bedroom apartments.

The project is part of BCD Global’s expanding development pipeline focused on disciplined execution and long-term value.

The company is targeting a revenue of AED300 million ($81.6 million) from its projects in Q1 2026, starting with the debut Warsan project.

"Breaking ground is always a moment of accountability," stated Dr Angad Singh Bedi, Chairman, BCD Global, who has steered the enterprise into a zero-debt, vertically integrated platform aligned with global governance standards, having delivered over 155 million sq ft of real estate across more than 300 residential, mixed-use and large-scale developments in seven countries over seven decades.

"With this project, the focus is on durability – in design, in compliance and in value creation over time," he added.

BCD Global said the development will be delivered in compliance with the emirate’s regulatory framework overseen by the Dubai Land Department and Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA).

Market analysts say the UAE residential sector has benefited from population growth, investor inflows and an expanding housing supply pipeline, with projections of nearly 300,000 new homes by 2028 under development and rental rates expected to remain resilient in 2026.

Dubai’s real estate market, they stated, has sustained momentum into 2025, with robust sales and high investor interest.

"Dubai remains one of the few global cities where residential real estate still offers a compelling combination of yield, transparency and long-term growth," remarked Amit Puri, the Chief Executive Officer of the 70-year-old legacy Indian company that announced its formal entry into the Middle East, naming Dubai as its regional headquarters at the start of the year.

"This project has been structured to align with that reality – freehold ownership, full regulatory compliance and a product designed for sustained rental demand rather than short-term speculation," he added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

