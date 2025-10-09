Bahrain - Housing and Urban Planning Minister Amna Al Romaihi has announced the launch of the second phase of the Advanced Generation Residential Buildings Project in Madinat Salman, which will provide 432 ownership apartments.

This follows the completion of the first phase that delivered 1,382 units.

She affirmed that the ministry continues to implement housing projects in line with the Government Programme (2023-2026), supported by His Majesty King Hamad and directed by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to expand housing options and accelerate delivery.

The minister said construction work has commenced with 72 per cent of the foundations completed, using modern building technologies.

“The new designs are based on contemporary models from the previous phase, with added amenities including commercial services, parking and green spaces.

“The project incorporates sustainability standards through energy- and water-efficient systems, eco-friendly materials, and modern Bahraini architectural façades,” Ms Al Romaihi said.

She added that feedback from beneficiaries has been integrated into the new designs to better meet family needs.

She also confirmed that the project is progressing on schedule, ensuring timely allocation of apartments to citizens.

