Bahrain - Diyar Al Muharraq, Bahrain’s largest real estate development company, will present a range of exclusive offers and showcase progress across several of its signature developments, including Al Wasem and Suhail at the fourth edition of Cityscape Bahrain.

The event, held under the esteemed patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, will take place from November 25 to 29 at the Exhibition World Bahrain.

Diyar Al Muharraq’s communities offer a refined residential experience combining serene sea views with a modern architectural design and tailored amenities for contemporary living. Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore home ownership options within Al Naseem, the developer’s ready villa community offering an elegant, private, and fully integrated lifestyle. The exhibition will offer one last opportunity for prospective buyers to purchase property within this stunning waterfront setting and directly from Diyar Al Muharraq, without any intermediaries.

Eng. Ahmed Al Ammadi, Chief Executive Officer of Diyar Al Muharraq, said: “Cityscape Bahrain is an ideal platform for us to connect with clients and investors while spotlighting our key achievements and new projects. We will also be featuring the options available in Al Naseem, which is 100% completed and attracting strong demand due to its exceptional location and premium housing offerings. Diyar remains committed to maintaining a strong presence in regional industry forums, in line with our vision of building integrated and sustainable urban infrastructure that contributes to Bahrain’s economic growth ambitions.”

Cityscape Bahrain is one of the region’s premier real estate exhibitions convening industry leaders, developers, and investors to exchange insights and explore new investments across the dynamic local and regional real estate landscape. As such, Diyar Al Muharraq encourages all interested buyers to visit its pavilion during the event and take advantage of this limited-time opportunity before the remaining units sell out. The sales team will be on hand to provide consultations, answer queries, and support visitors in making informed homeownership decisions.

Diyar Al Muharraq is Bahrain’s largest integrated residential city that blends luxury with the core family values of Bahraini society. The development offers a wide range of housing solutions and contemporary lifestyles, complemented by a mix of residential, commercial, recreational, and healthcare facilities that embody the vision of modern, future-ready urban infrastructure.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

