UAE-based Azizi Developments has partnered with Teral, a Japanese pump manufacturer, and Xylem, a leading Italian manufacturer of pumps, valves, heat exchangers and accessories for plumbing, wastewater, and HVAC, to supply plumbing and chilled-water pumps for the Phase 3 of its mega project Riviera in MBR City, Dubai.

Teral and Xylem are renowned global brands for applied-water systems, offering a complete range of energy-efficient pumps, boosters, drives, valves, heat exchangers, controllers, and water systems for numerous applications in building services.

The procured boosters & submersibles are among the highest rated in the industry, said the statement from Azizi.

In his comments, CEO Farhad Azizi said: "We are delighted to have Teral and Xylem on board to supply boosters and submersibles for the third phase of Riviera."

"We have ramped up our international procurement efforts further, in both quality and quantity, to make our projects more sustainable, technologically advanced, and aesthetically pleasing, in accordance with – and often surpassing - global best practices," he stated.

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront-lifestyle destination located in the heart of MBR City that is planned to comprise 71 mid-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences upon its completion, conveniently located in the midst of all the business, leisure and retail hubs of the city.

