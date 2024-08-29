UAE - Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced its partnership with Danfoss, an internationally renowned manufacturer of heating, cooling, drives, and hydraulic systems, for the supply of top-tier BTU meters across its various projects in Dubai.

The developer’s projects in Dubai South, MBR City, Dubai Studio City, Al Furjan, Dubai Sports City, and Dubai Healthcare City, include Azizi Venice, Riviera, Azizi Vista, Azizi Central, Azizi Grand, and Creek Views III.

Tizian H G Raab, Head of PR & Communications at Azizi Developments, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Danfoss, a true pioneer in energy-efficient technology, for the supply of advanced BTU meters across several of our Dubai projects.

“This strategic collaboration is yet another testament to our commitment to sustainability and innovation, ensuring that our developments are equipped with the highest standards of precision and efficiency.”

Azizi Venice will comprise more than 36,000 residential units across 100+ apartment complexes, and over 109 ultra-luxury mansions. Azizi Developments is taking on the role of master developer, in charge of constructing the buildings, roads, and all the infrastructure.

It is centred around a vast, crystal-blue lagoon that encircles its condominiums, villas, and mansions, providing a picturesque setting for leisure, retail, and commercial spaces.

Azizi Opera, a significant addition to Azizi Venice, is designed to the highest standards of contemporary architecture and is set to become one of Dubai's premier venues for cultural and community events, a statement said.

This development will feature a pedestrian-friendly space that remains open-air in the winter and transforms into a glass-covered, temperature-controlled area during the summer, ensuring year-round comfort.

Azizi Venice will have its own full-service hospital, kindergarten, schools for grades 1 to high school, and a 4 km-long aesthetically designed and landscaped main road that will be flanked by additional dining and shopping options.

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront lifestyle destination that comprises 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences.

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and specialty stores, and Les Jardins — a vast, lush-green social space.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

A key player in hydromechanical systems and renewables, Danfoss offers cutting-edge technologies that seamlessly integrate solar and wind power into modern energy grids.

With operations in over 100 countries, Danfoss is deeply committed to sustainability, consistently innovating to empower customers in achieving their environmental goals while actively reducing its own carbon footprint.

