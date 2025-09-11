Dubai: AVIAAN, a new real estate development firm, has entered the UAE market with an AED 1.70 billion project pipeline across Dubai, according to a press release.

AVIAAN’s initial developments include a branded residence in Meydan and a villa community in Dubai Land, reflecting its commitment to architectural excellence, community planning, and investor value.

Gaurav Aidasani, Founder and CEO of AVIAAN, said: “Our goal is to create curated living experiences that align with the ambition and sophistication of Dubai.”

The CEO concluded: “We are excited to introduce AVIAAN as a key player in the market, and we are committed to delivering high-quality developments that offer long-term value for both investors and homebuyers.”

Founded by Gaurav Aidasani, the company aims to deliver investor-focused properties with strong returns.

Aidasani, who built Union Square House into one of the UAE’s top five brokerages, brings over 18 years of experience and a billion-dollar sales track record to the new venture.

His move from brokerage to development leverages extensive market insight, investor trust, and industry relationships.

