Arada, a leading real estate developer in the UAE, has reached a major milestone at Aljada with the completion of the first residential phase at the Sharjah megaproject.

The delivery of 278 homes in the last two Misk Apartments buildings in the mixed-use community brings the total number of units finished at Aljada to 1,482.

The luxury Misk Apartments buildings contain a range of one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury homes, as well as magnificent duplex four-bedroom penthouses at nearly 5,000 sq ft in size.

With impressive views over and easy access to popular family entertainment destination Madar, the Misk Apartments are also located on Aljada’s tree-lined boulevard, which contains premium retail and a variety of dining options. Each Misk home benefits from modern and spacious interiors and comes with smart home features and white goods added as standard.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “We are pleased to conclude construction work on the first phase at Aljada, where a vibrant community is now taking shape, supported by a wealth of amenities, including extensive retail, F&B and entertainment outlets, all set in lush green landscaping.

“The completion of these beautiful homes is the first tranche of around 4,000 units that we are scheduled to finish at Aljada during 2022. Meanwhile, we will also continue to launch new residential products rapidly throughout the year in order to keep up with investor demand for our attractive off-plan offerings.”

The first residential phase in Aljada consists of 14 apartment blocks, the Sarab garden villa community and over 10,000 sq ft of retail space. In addition, the first phase of the SABIS International School – Aljada was completed in August last year and opened in time for the 2021-2022 academic year. The Madar entertainment district, which opened in 2020, has already welcomed nearly three million visitors.

Elsewhere on the Aljada jobsite, construction is ongoing at East Village, the second residential phase; Nest, the student housing complex; The Boulevard, a collection of high-end apartment buildings; the second and final phase of the SABIS International School – Aljada; the second phase of the Madar entertainment district; the second Sarab villa community; and eight blocks in the Naseej District creative neighbourhood.

Spread over a 24 million sq ft, Aljada is Sharjah’s largest ever project and a transformational destination for the Emirate. With a sales value of AED24 billion, Aljada contains numerous residential districts, as well as extensive retail, hospitality, entertainment, sporting, educational, healthcare components and a business park, all set within a green urban master plan. In total, Aljada will contain 25,000 units.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).