DUBAI -- Arada has awarded two major contracts to build nine premium apartment blocks in Aljada, the 24 million square foot mixed-use megaproject located in the Muwaileh area of New Sharjah.

Consisting of 740 homes in total, the buildings include the five Sokoon blocks, two new apartment blocks located close to Aljada’s museum and the two Gate buildings, where almost 7,000 units are currently under construction.

Valued at AED377 million, the contract to build the five Sokoon apartment buildings and the two apartment blocks located next to the museum was won by Airolink Building Contracting LLC

Work on the Sokoon buildings, which consist of 482 homes, and the museum-facing buildings, which are yet to be launched for sale and consist of 138 homes, will begin immediately and is scheduled to be completed in 20 months. Both sets of buildings are based in Naseej District, Aljada’s cultural neighbourhood.

Valued at AED77 million, the contract to build The Gate, which consists of two apartment buildings located at the entrance of Aljada, was also won by Airolink Building Contracting LLC. Construction work on the 120 homes in The Gate will also begin immediately and will take 16 months to be completed.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said, “Sharjah’s most exciting new master development is now growing at an incredible pace, and we’re working hard towards reaching our goal of completing 5,000 homes during 2022. We continue to welcome hundreds of new families relocating to Aljada’s first residential phase, who are enjoying the extensive retail, dining, educational and entertainment facilities on offer."

So far, Arada has completed almost 1,500 homes at Aljada, including all 14 apartment blocks and a garden villa community in the first residential phase of the community, as well as both phases of SABIS International School-Aljada (SIS-Aljada).

Before the end of the year, the East Village complex of 16 apartment blocks, the Nest student housing community consisting of 12 apartment blocks and the second Sarab villa community at Aljada are also scheduled to be completed.