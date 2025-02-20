Amwaj Development, a key real estate developer in the UAE, has announced an official collaboration with Octa Properties for a luxurious new project in Meydan’s District 11, which will be Dubai’s first-ever low-rise, lagoon-facing development.

The new five-floor project offers its residents a choice of one- and two-bedroom apartments along with other key amenities such as top retail spots, chic cafés and much more.

This is the third project to be developed by Amwaj Development in Meydan after the successful launches of Starlight Park and The Cube Residences.

It will also feature a luxurious roof terrace and swimming pool with spectacular views facing the lagoon, stated senior company officials at the official signing ceremony.

The exclusive park-facing community redefines luxury living in Dubai, offering an ultra-rare low-rise experience with unparalleled privacy and sophistication, they stated.

At its heart lies a vast, crystal-clear swimmable lagoon, encircled by lush green spaces featuring scenic walking trails and tranquil spots for outdoor relaxation.

On the collaboration, Amwaj Development CEO Murad Saleh said: "We are thrilled to partner with Octa Properties on this new project in Meydan. Building on our successful track record with Starlight Park and The Cube Residences, we remain deeply committed to delivering residences of the highest quality."

A leading UAE real estate group, Octa Properties currently has 4,600 pipeline units and now aims to add 14 new branded projects under management in Dubai by June with a total value of more than AED9 billion ($2.45 billion).

"We are delighted to formalise this collaboration with Amwaj Development and embark on this exciting new project in District 11 of Meydan," remarked its CEO Fawaz Sous.

"This partnership brings together our shared vision for creating exceptional living spaces and delivering unparalleled value to our residents and investors," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

