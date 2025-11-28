UAE-based AMIS Development has announced the launch of The Tides development on the highly anticipated Dubai Islands, a transformative master-planned development designed to offer a seamless fusion of luxury living and coastal serenity.

Featuring fully furnished, high-end residential units, The Tides by AMIS is designed to offer a modern and sustainable lifestyle with a focus on both luxury and community.

The project offers a range of unit configurations, including one-bedroom apartments with a study, two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom apartments, and four-bedroom townhouses featuring G+2 floors. Sizes range from 812 to 4,433 sq ft and prices start from AED 2.1 million.

Each residence is thoughtfully designed to maximize space and functionality, with bespoke fitted kitchens, high-quality appliances, and smart home integration.

The project’s interior finishes reflect AMIS Development’s commitment to premium craftsmanship, featuring high-quality tiles, lacquered cabinet doors, and premium sanitary ware from renowned brands

Unveiling the project, Neeraj Mishra, Founder and CEO of AMIS Development, said: "The Tides is a testament to our vision of creating world-class residential developments that blend modern luxury with sustainable living. This is our first project in Dubai Islands, offering a unique opportunity to live in a serene and vibrant community, while remaining well-connected to the heart of Dubai."

"It marks an exciting new chapter for AMIS Development, and we are committed to delivering exceptional projects that cater to a wide range of lifestyles. With more projects in the pipeline, we look forward to further enhancing Dubai’s landscape with innovative, luxurious developments," he stated.

Strategically located along Dubai’s captivating northern coastline, it offers unparalleled sea views, lush landscapes, and easy access to key locations such as Deira, Downtown Dubai, and Dubai International Airport.

The rooftop will offer a wide array of amenities designed for the entire family, including an infinity pool, children’s pool, play area, BBQ facilities, outdoor cinema, and a family lounge.

On the first floor, residents can enjoy a nature park, Zen garden, outdoor yoga area, multi-purpose party hall, cross-fit gym, and a bocce court. The ground floor will feature a grand reception lobby and a waiting lounge, creating a welcoming atmosphere for all.

Set for completion by April 2028, the project offers a 50-50 payment plan with 5% only required on booking.

