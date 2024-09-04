Aldar Properties today announced the launch of Yas Riva, a villa community on Yas Island, offering both canal-front and canal-accessible homes designed for relaxation in a waterfront setting.

Yas Riva provides a unique lifestyle with direct canal access, making it one of the few residential developments in Abu Dhabi with this feature. Each canal-front home will have a private dock, allowing residents to explore the surrounding waterways by boat. The canal-front villas feature a design that complements the surrounding landscape, reflecting the movement of water.

The villas further inland have contemporary architecture with views of landscaped gardens and parks. These villas also have access to the canal front via dedicated walkways. The design is minimalist, providing a backdrop for the green spaces.

The residences offer two exterior designs and interiors by design studio 1058 London. Homeowners can customise an outdoor pod for various uses, such as a gym, office, extra living space, or majlis.

Residents will have access to a health and wellness centre located by the water, featuring a spa, gym, adults’ pool, kids’ pool, and a sunken firepit. Additional amenities include landscaped gardens, parks with facilities like table tennis, padel courts, outdoor fitness areas, an amphitheatre, social spaces, and a kids’ play area with features like a Splash Pad and climbing structures.

Located on the northern shores of Yas Island, Yas Riva residents will be close to entertainment, retail, and leisure offerings such as Yas Mall, Yas Bay, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Links Golf Course, Yas Acres Golf Course, and Etihad Arena. The community is also near upcoming attractions like Yas Park and theme parks including Yas Waterworld, Ferrari World, Warner Bros World, and CLYMB Abu Dhabi.

Yas Riva is targeting a 3 Pearl Estidama rating for the villas and a 2 Pearl Estidama rating for the community, with sustainable design elements to reduce carbon emissions and water usage. This includes low-carbon designs for the villas, the use of recycled materials, and FSC-certified timber. Yas Riva also aims for a 2-star rating from Fitwel, a certification system for healthy communities.

Sales of units will begin on 13th September 2024, for all nationalities.