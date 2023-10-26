Aldar Properties (Aldar) announced today its first residential development in Dubai, Haven by Aldar (Haven), a community rooted in nature and wellness that creates an environment for residents to pursue an active and healthy lifestyle.

Aldar is set to introduce a fresh and distinct offering to Dubai, alongside its joint venture partner Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with a presence in over 13 countries.

Taking community living in Dubai into new heights, Haven will offer residents an exclusive retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life with a sophisticated suburban living experience. Planned around a lush, green central park, Haven’s thoughtful master plan fosters interconnectedness and ease of access to all amenities and social areas through a network of shaded pathways. These pathways lead to the expansive central park, which immerses residents in a refreshing outdoor experience, promoting relaxation and wellness.

Located in a highly sought after area opposite Al Habtoor Polo Resort, Haven is positioned along some of the most popular transport corridors in the emirate such as the Dubai-Al Ain Road, allowing for easy access to key business and lifestyle hubs, including Downtown Dubai and DIFC as well as attractions such as Global Village, IMG Worlds of Adventure, and Dubai Mall. Residents will also benefit from easy access to major highways connecting Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

The first phase of the development is set to launch on 31st October 2023, comprising 462 of the community’s total 2,428 homes, and will include townhouses ranging from three- to four-bedrooms, and villas ranging from three- to six-bedrooms across premium and standard finishes.

Spanning an expansive area of almost one million square metres, Haven will offer residents access to a range of fitness and wellness-focused amenities and facilities, including a meditation pavilion, zen gardens, tranquillity pool, nature trail, run and ride tracks, exercise areas, challenge stations, a padel tennis court, and a yoga studio, encouraging a balanced and active lifestyle. Residents will also enjoy a wellness concierge, spa, and community spaces to host gatherings and activities for all ages.

A holistic living experience will be offered to residents through key amenities, including a school, nursery, shaded play zone, mosque, and a retail hub complete with a gym and office spaces.

Haven will also provide a series of additional services that residents can avail of as and when they need them, including healthy meals on demand, house care and housekeeping, landscaping, childcare and nursing care, and travel concierge.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer at Aldar, said, “We are delighted to embark on a new chapter in Aldar’s history by growing our footprint to a new market, taking our stellar residential offering to Dubai for the first time. Alongside Dubai Holding, we will develop three communities in prime suburban locations that will leverage the best of Aldar’s portfolio of businesses to create well-designed, functional, and vibrant environments, starting with Haven. With Dubai’s real estate market continuing to experience strong growth, we look forward to expanding our presence in the emirate as we focus on further geographical and sector diversification.”

The development will target LEED certification for the masterplan and will incorporate sustainability measures into its design to reduce energy, water, and waste consumption.

In addition to fostering social connection and wellness, the community will include key sustainable features in line with Aldar’s desire to promote sustainable living such as electric vehicle charging points, efficient water fixtures, and smart waste management.

Construction of the first phase of Haven is due to begin in Q2 2024, with handovers expected in Q3 2027.