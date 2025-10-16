Egypt - Real estate developer Al Ismaelia has launched TamaraHaus, a restored early 20th-century Neo-Renaissance landmark in Downtown Cairo that has been reimagined as a new hub for culture, design, and hospitality.

The project, operated by Alchemy Experience, was recently awarded the 2025 Best Practices in Architectural and Urban Heritage Preservation Award, one of Egypt’s highest recognitions for cultural conservation.

The inauguration ceremony on Monday, which unveiled the award plaque, was attended by officials from the National Organisation for Urban Harmony, architects, and members of Cairo’s cultural and design community.

Situated at 17 Gawad Hosny Street, the historic Abdul-Aziz Radwan Bey Building was originally completed in 1910. It was acquired by Al Ismaelia in 2009 and has been meticulously restored, preserving its historic elements while introducing contemporary design interventions.

“TamaraHaus carries forward Al Ismaelia’s goal of bringing life back into Downtown Cairo through places that are active, welcoming, and connected to the city’s rhythm,” said Karim Shafei, Chairman and CEO of Al Ismaelia for Real Estate Investment. “Working with Alchemy Group added a unique layer of creativity and sensibility to the project, shaping it into a destination that blends architecture, design, food, and culture under one roof.”

The restoration included full structural repairs, the renovation of common areas and staircases, and enhancing the façades with a bespoke lighting design. A new elevator was added, and the building’s infrastructure was fully upgraded.

At the heart of TamaraHaus is Tchai, an intimate teahouse and courtyard. Looking ahead to 2026, the property will evolve to include 28 boutique hospitality suites, a fitness studio, and a rooftop restaurant.

“With TamaraHaus, we wanted to bring new life to a building that already carried so much history,” said Karim Mekhtigian, Founder of Alchemy Group. “Our role was to respect its original spirit while opening it up to contemporary experiences.”

The launch marks a milestone in Al Ismaelia’s broader strategy to expand its Downtown portfolio from 25 to 50 restored properties by 2027. The company has allocated EGP 300 million for developments in 2025 and is planning a capital increase of $50-100 million.

Founded in 2008, Al Ismaelia is Egypt’s first private company dedicated to the adaptive reuse of Downtown Cairo’s historic buildings. It currently owns 25 heritage properties and aims to expand its portfolio to 50 by 2027.

