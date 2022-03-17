UAE developer Nakheel has launched a new collection of luxurious three- and four-bedroom townhouses at the Jebel Ali Village. This follows the release of upscale villas in November last year at the landmark gated community.

According to a statement from Nakheel, townhouses ranging from 2,882 to 3,386 square feet are

on sale now.

Jebel Ali Village Townhouse Interior. Source: Nakheel



"We are now adding townhouses to provide more opportunities to be a part of the legacy this vibrant community holds. The redeveloped community’s world-class amenities, including green outdoor spaces and extensive sports facilities, highlights our commitment to providing better, healthier and active lifestyles for the residents of Dubai,” a Nakheel spokesperson said.

(Writing by Seban Scaria; editing by Daniel Luiz)

seban.scaria@lseg.com