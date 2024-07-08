Saudi Arabia-based Adeer International is planning to invest $400 million in the Egyptian real estate market within five years, in partnership with Hassan Allam Properties (HAP) and Melee Development, Adeer International’s CEO Bassel El-Serafy told Asharq Business.

Additionally, Adeer International is looking forward to acquiring 50% of Melee Development via a capital increase, El-Serafy pointed out.

The Saudi firm is also in talks with three Egyptian real estate developers to implement new projects in the kingdom, he added.

